Industry News

Four Seasons in one day at Eurocell

Joining in the celebrazione, Eurocell – the UK’s leading manufacturer, distributor and recycler of window, door, conservatory and roofline products – made the mozzarella of National Pizza Day recently by treating its hard-working trade customers to a (meat) feast and laying on the Italian classic at its 170 branches nationwide.

TfL re-awards asset maintenance contracts to Lanes Group

Transport for London has re-awarded contracts to Lanes Group to maintain structure and drainage assets associated with the Jubilee, Northern and Piccadilly underground lines.

Growth of manufacturer recognised at national design impact awards

Sealant and adhesive manufacturer Polyseam has achieved the ultimate design accolade for the rebrand of its GRAFT product range. The Yorkshire-headquartered company and its branding agency The Engine Room were both presented with a gold design impact trophy at the glittering DBA Design Effectiveness Awards in London.

The VEKA UK Group secures Secured by Design

Industry-leading PVC-U systems supplier, The VEKA UK Group, has been awarded membership once again of the national crime prevention initiative, Secured by Design (SBD), for both its VEKA and Halo brands.

Everyone’s a winner with Listers!

2017 is already in full swing and with cold winter days and dark mornings greeting us, many of us are counting down the days till the summer kicks in. Lister Trade Frames of Stoke on Trent have made sure however, that the winter months still bring plenty of cheer to their customers by announcing the latest winner of their annual prize draw.

IKO PLC’s #NoMorePotholes campaign

IKO PLC’s #NoMorePotholes campaign has been shortlisted for Best Use of Social Media in the highly-respected Chartered Institute of Marketing’s (CIM) Marketing Excellence Awards. This comes only a few months after IKO reached the final in two categories at the Construction Marketing Awards for the same campaign. Working with MRA Marketing, IKO is highlighting the problems that potholes cause, examining why repairs aren’t working and driving awareness of long-lasting, cost-effective solutions.

Boost your basement waterproof knowledge

For specialist basement contractors Triton offers classroom-based training on all types of below ground waterproofing system, as well as on the specification and installation of sumps and drainage, on dampness in buildings and timber preservation, and a new course on ground gas protection.

Crittall Fabrications to provide specialist glazing solutions

Crittall Holdings Group, parent company of Crittall Windows, has announced the launch of a new fabrications division that will create and supply an impressive range of specialist steel and stainless steel glazing systems, screens and doorsets for both external and internal use.

Foam sealant tapes: The added value to router to installer growth

With optimistic forecasts for sector growth in 2017, impregnated foam tapes can be seen as an increasingly attractive alternative to traditional silicone sealants for installers looking for rapid and longer lasting sealing around windows and doors, say Andrew Swift, national sales manage for ISO-CHEMIE.

Dunlop launches Multi-Skill Competition

Dunlop – the pioneering manufacturer of tiling, decorating and flooring products for the trade – is once again on the look-out for the best multi-skill construction student in the UK following the success of its inaugural competition last year.

