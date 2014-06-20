Industry News

New Features for AudioLINK Data Extraction Technology App

Aico is pleased to announce the arrival of new features to the multiple award-winning app, AudioLINK. The data extraction technology is integrated into all Aico Carbon Monoxide (CO) Alarms and the Multi-Sensor Fire Alarm Ei2110e.

Duomo (UK) Ltd - Distribution Accolade

Duomo (UK) Ltd’s Technical Director, Phillip Wild and Business Development Director, Shirley Wild visited SenseAir manufacturing site in Delsbo, Sweden to formally sign a document officially confirming Duomo as their Distribution Partner in the UK and Ireland.

Imperial change for vessel manufacturer

Pressure vessel manufacturer Zilmet has announced that post Brexit, it will revert to imperial specifications for all of its UK supplied products. The company which is the leading supplier of heating system expansion vessels to the UK market, is best known for its CAL-PRO range.

50 shades of steel

Invented in the 1880s, and synonymous with the Art Deco era, steel-framed windows and doors are enjoying a massive style revival right now, and the trend is set to soar in 2017.

Planning permission granted for retirement development in Bath

Plans to transform a vacant car garage into retirement apartments have been approved by Bath and North East Somerset Council. Specialist retirement developer, PegasusLife, plans to demolish the garage on Upper Bristol Road to make way for the scheme, which includes a health and wellbeing suite and a riverside cafe open to the public.

Studor develops unique solution for unique building

It was local council concerns of the perceived risks from SARS and other airborne viruses that resulted in an innovative, new drainage solution at the iconic O2 arena.

The Dulux Academy Celebrates a Successful 1st Year

A year on from the launch of the Dulux Academy in March 2016, the state-of-the-art training facility in Slough celebrated its first anniversary during National Apprenticeship Week this month by offering 50 free places for trainee decorators to attend a two-day master class.

Eurocell's charity support takes flight & gives light

Eurocell has announced a powerful new initiative for 2017 which sees the company adopting two charities – one national and one local – for which to ‘officially’ raise funds.

ISO-Chemie insulate the installation fit

TECHNOLOGICALLY advanced foam sealant tapes for improved window installation and insulation performance will be showcased on the ISO-CHEMIE stand (L30) at the FIT Show.

