AKW gets its products BIM-Ready

A range of state-of-the-art products from AKW – UK market leader in accessible bathroom and kitchen solutions – are now building information modelling (BIM)-ready. This will enable them to contribute towards more predictable, faster andless costly projects, and produce less waste.

Wendy Ryley, Group Product Director at AKW explained: “AKW is adding value by achieving BIM readiness for itsextensive product range, with everything from shower trays to electric showers being covered. By using BIM, projectscan be visualised early in the design process and designs can be modified before construction starts which saves time, effort and money.

“BIM also allows the project team effectively to ‘construct’ the project in a virtual environment, practicing complicatedprocedures, enhancing designs and scheduling the procurement of materials, equipment and manpower.”

BIM involves generating and managing digital representations of physical and functional characteristics of products. It isa collaborative process enabling design and construction teams, along with their clients, to share an approved digitalmodel of the building during its development.

As well as offering enormous potential savings in time and costs, BIM also limits the need for alterations due toinformation loss.