ANDREA LEADSOM MP IS VIP VISITOR TO JOHNSON & STARLEY

Andrea Leadsom, MP for South Northamptonshire and Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs was a VIP visitor to the headquarters of Johnson & Starley on March 24, 2017. The company is a UK market leader in heating and ventilation technology for the local authority, social housing and private residential markets and Managing Director Chris Yates hosted a visit that demonstrated the company's commitment to environmentally product development and marketing initiatives.

Johnson & Starley is a member of the BEAMA Ventilation Group that promotes the importance of indoor air quality and the need for efficient ventilation in new and existing properties. During the visit, the roles of BEAMA and the government in underlining the concept of indoor air quality and providing financial incentives for the installation of effective ventilation in existing homes were major topics of positive discussion.

A tour of the company's facilities on Brackmills Industrial Estate in Northampton, where some 85 local people are employed.

Chris Yates commented; “We were delighted to welcome such an important figure as Andrea to our company. Sharing many of the same environmental values and commitments, we were pleased to demonstrate how far we have come as a company since our establishment nearly 100 years ago and our role as an important local employer with a very positive future.”

Andrea Leadsom commented; “I was delighted to visit Johnson & Starley and have the opportunity to hear their views, as well as those of the wider industry, on the importance of indoor air quality.”

