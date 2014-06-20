ASSA ABLOY UK Specification announces new RIBA approved CPD seminar focusing on BIM Door Object development

ASSA ABLOY UK Specification, a UK division of ASSA ABLOY, the global leader in door opening solutions, is offering a new RIBA-accredited CPD seminar on creating standards-based BIM Door Objects. The RIBA-accredited CPD seminar, entitled: ‘Enhancing the Efficiency of BIM Door Object Development’, is now available to book and counts towards the Design, Construction and Technology core curriculum.

The objectives of the seminar are to help architects understand the requirements and web-based resources available on the market for creating pre-built standards-based BIM Door Objects, in order to significantly improve the specification and scheduling process.

Eric Spooner, ASSA ABLOY BIM Manager, explains: “BIM is changing the building landscape, bringing with it improvements in design, specification, delivery and asset management.

After working solely on BIM Door Objects for almost five years in the Americas, I’ve seen the majority of challenges faced by BIM practitioners in both architect and contractor practices.

With this CPD, ASSA ABLOY UK Specification aims to help architects and specifiers understand how to enhance the efficiency of their BIM Object development via a number of web-based solutions.

One such solution is Openings Studio, a Revit plugin and cloud-based scheduling software for doors and ironmongery that streamlines the specification process, as well as reduces costs throughout the project lifecycle.”

To register for our RIBA accredited CPD, please visit www.assaabloy.co.uk/CPD or for more information on ASSA ABLOY UK Specification’s BIM capacity, please visit www.assaabloy.co.uk/bim.