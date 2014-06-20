Ball & Berry unveils expansion plans as it marks 10 year anniversary

Specialist Corporate Approved Inspector, Ball & Berry, is celebrating ten years of success, opening a new Manchester office. The business has enjoyed significant growth over the past five years, tripling its turnover to £1.5m.

Ball & Berry opened its Manchester office in March 2017, responding to high demand for its building regulation services and experience delivering residential tower developments.

The business has won a number of high profile projects over the past five years, including:

Providing Building Control to Carillion on a number of large scale residential projects, including the recently completed City Suites development in Salford for Select Property Group

Working with Russells Construction on the Motel One development at Cross Street, Manchester.

Supporting Ask Real Estate on numerous projects at First Street, Manchester

Working with destination restaurant group, Living Ventures, on bar and restaurant fit outs

Delivering regional fit out contracts across the UK for Subway, Footasylum and Deichmann Shoes

Working on the new Hard Rock Café at Piccadilly Circus, London

Supporting on the UK-wide roll out of several Mercedes Benz dealerships

Educational projects at Lancaster University and Manchester Metropolitan University

Ball & Berry now employs 18 staff members, having invested in three more experienced building control surveyors over the past 12 months.

Paul McNeill, Director at Ball & Berry, said: “Development in Manchester is booming, and we are in prime position as the most experienced Approved Inspector in the region.

“We focus completely on building regulation and being the best in our sector. This business model is enabling us to win more and more work nationally, and we plan to open further offices in the next few years.”

Ball & Berry focuses all of its energies on building regulation matters, ensuring it can focus on providing the best possible service for clients. The business possesses a highly experienced team of Building Control Surveyors, the majority of whom are members of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

For more information on Ball & Berry, visit: www.ballandberry.co.uk