BASF Launches New Generation of Eco-Friendly Spray Foam Insulation

Elastospray® LWP for outstanding insulation

Successful blend of efficiency and climate protection

The construction industry is faced with major challenges in the coming years. In a wide range of projects – new buildings, restorations, and interior finish – there will be big demand for progressive and sustainable products. So how can we reconcile energy efficiency, architectural ambition, and superlative home comfort? With its new Elastospray® LWP spray foam insulation, BASF combines maximum insulation performance with the best possible environmental protection.

Performing strongly for energy-efficient and esthetically exciting construction

The Elastospray® LWP systems are the consistent further development of the proven spray foams from BASF. In addition to improving environmental compatibility, they deliver the accustomed superlative insulation, thanks in particular to its closed-cell structure. Its excellent product properties make Elastospray® LWP the prime choice for all applications demanding speedy, simple, cost-effective, and sustainable construction methods. Suitable for almost all areas of the building envelope, the material impresses above all with its low thermal conductivity owing to its closed-cell structure and air-tightness while permitting insulation without thermal bridges. In addition, it displays immaculate mechanical properties such as high compressive strength and appropriate water vapor permeability. In residential or commercial buildings, new or renovated, Elastospray® LWP is an assurance of comfort and an outstanding interior climate.

Swift Response to EU Directive

In its bid to curb climate change, the European Union aims to drastically reduce fluorinated gases (F-gases) with high Global Warming Potential (GWP). The associated EU Regulation is targeting a two-thirds cut in F-gas emissions across Europe by the year 2030. For industry, this means substituting hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), as conventionally used as blowing agents in spray foam, with eco-friendlier alternatives. “Climate change ranks among the biggest challenges of our time. At BASF, it is our endeavor to continually develop new products that support reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and sustainable resource use,” explains Jesper Bjerregaard, Director Marketing Construction at BASF Performance Materials. With the rapid development and market launch of the Elastospray® LWP product line in the course of 2017, BASF ranks among the front runners in the industry.

