Bond Bryan shortlisted for Architectural Practice of the Year and Innovation in Teaching and Learning

Bond Bryan are delighted to be shortlisted for two awards at this year’s Education Estates Awards. These awards focus attentionon some of the most important issues within the Education sector and recognise the very best companies, collaborations and projects – sharing best practice and inspiring others to adopt new and better ways of working that deliver outstanding results.

Bond Bryan have been shortlisted within two categories: Architectural Practice of the Year and Innovation in Teaching and Learning for the £32million Institute of Education at Sheffield Hallam University, Charles Street.

Architectural Practice of the Year

With UK-based design studios in London, Birmingham, Sheffield and Kent, Bond Bryan Architects work embraces the worlds of Strategic Property Advice, Masterplanning, Architecture, Landscape, Interiors and Digital Strategy. 2016/17 has seen us deliver landmark projects for all main education subsectors: Commercial Research Partnerships, Higher Education, Further Education, Secondary Schools, SEN Schools and Primary/Nursery Education.

Recent projects and achievements include:

• Delivering projects with 10 Universities across the country

• £30m Charles Street major teaching building for Sheffield Hallam University

• 2 Flagship buildings on the University of Nottingham’s Jubilee Campus that actively support and promote collaboration across academic disciplines and with industry

• Masterplanning of the two ground-breaking Advanced Manufacturing Parks with the University of Sheffield

• Delivering the first three campuses for the network of National Colleges including the National College for High Speed Rail in both Doncaster and Birmingham and the National College for Nuclear in Cumbria.

• Working with contractors and the EFA to offer technical advice and design expertise to create over 20 new schools offering high quality learning environments

• An internationally-recognised digital consultancy that is championing the benefits of truly open standards in BIM and offering leadership in its application to facilities management.

Innovation in Teaching and Learning

As well as a 268-seat lecture theatre with ‘turn and learn’ seating, Charles Street was designed to include flexible, state of the art teaching and learning spaces, including a SCALE UP room and student-centred informal learning spaces. Teaching rooms contain flexible furniture which allows academics to quickly and easily change the room layout to suit the activity taking place. The Learning Enhancement and Academic Development team have worked closely with academic staff to introduce and embed new pedagogies, enabled by the presence of these flexible formal and informal learning spaces. The easily-adaptable spaces allow academics to think differently about their teaching practice and the students benefit from the adjacent informal learning space, allowing them to continue working on tasks together outside of formal teaching time.

Taking the principles established in Charles Street, the University are now beginning to adapt spaces within their existing buildings to mirror these flexible learning environments, ensuring that students and staff can embrace new and innovative ways of working and learning.

Matt Hutton, Lead Designer, commented: “This project has been a labour of love for the whole design team and we believe the results speak for themselves. The opportunities provided by the building and the flexibility in teaching and learning methods available will, undoubtedly, enable the University to be at the forefront of education delivery for many years into the future.”

The annual Education Estates Awards & Dinner will take place on the first night of the Education Estates conference – 1st November at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel.