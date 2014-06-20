Boost your basement waterproofing knowledge

For specialist basement contractors Triton offers classroom-based training on all types of below ground waterproofing system, as well as on the specification and installation of sumps and drainage, on dampness in buildings and timber preservation, and a new course on ground gas protection. All of these courses can be booked via the company’s training course page at tritonsystems.co.uk

For architects and other specifiers, Triton provides six RIBA approved CPD seminars, again bookable via tritonsystems.co.uk and which, between them, cover all aspects of new build and existing basement waterproofing and green roof construction. The company will soon be introducing a new RIBA approved seminar on ground gas protection measures.

The code of practice for the protection of below ground structures from water from the ground, BS 8102: 2009, defines three types of waterproofing system – Type A, Type B and Type C. Any of these, or a combination of two or more systems, may be specified in a structural waterproofing project. Triton systems supplies a compatible range of each type of system backed up by expert technical support – perfect for specifiers and contractors looking for a single point of supply.