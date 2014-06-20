CIWEM Launches 10th Anniversary ‘Environmental Photographer of the Year’ Competition and Announces Celebrity Judges

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, The Environmental Photographer of the Year Competition (EPOTY) showcases the best in environmental photography. CIWEM, the Chartered Institution of Water and Environmental Management, is delighted to announce that this year’s esteemed judging panel will include a host of celebrity judges, including Stephen Fry, Ben Fogle and Steve Backshall; all of whom have a deep interest in and concern for environmental issues.

In a decade that has witnessed both global advances towards mitigating our changing climate and the increasing destruction of some of our most fragile ecosystems, the EPOTY competition has chronicled the increasing human impact on the natural environment, attracting 60,000 entries since inception. It engages amateurs and professionals of all ages, providing an opportunity for environmental champions to share images with international audiences, collectively enhancing our understanding of the causes, consequences, and solutions to climate change and social inequality.

Stephen Fry commented "This excellent competition encourages all those with cameras (which is most of us these days, I suppose) to look at our environment with new eyes – to see the environmental impact of things around us, sometimes in the most surprising places. Our cameras can be turned from the narcissistic tool of the selfie into a weapon in the war on environmental destruction." Other confirmed celebrities sitting on the judging panel this year include Christine Lampard, Max McMurdo, Ayishat Akanbi, Alys Fowler, Helen Glover, Levi Roots, and Oliver Heath. They will join renowned photographers Tim Parkin and Ashley Cooper.

The competition reflects CIWEM’s breadth of experience across the water and environmental

spectrum; spanning water quality, water resource management, flood risk management, to climate change and environmental pollution. Terry Fuller, CIWEM Chief Executive noted "EPOTY is one of the most powerful vehicles for conveying the intensity of humankind’s relationship with the natural world; highlighting the terrible impacts being wrought on our planet by its most dominant species. The competition also celebrates humanity’s innate ability to survive and innovate, lending hope to us all that we can overcome challenges to live sustainably. We look forward to what I am sure will be another fantastic round of entries."

Categories for the competition include:

Environmental Photographer of the Year,

CIWEM Changing Climate Prize

Built Environment Prize

Mobile Phone Prize

Young Environmental Photographer of the Year.

Prizes for each category winner will include cash prizes of up to £3,000, additional profiling opportunities in magazines, and photography equipment.

CIWEM has created three subject areas for EPOTY 2017; The Urban Environment; Climate Change, Extremes and Resilience; and People, Nature and Economy.

Further guidance on subject areas, categories and how to enter can be found on the EPOTY website www.epoty.org. The competition will close on the 8th September 2017.