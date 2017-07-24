CLOCS community enjoy discounts with Fuel Card Services

Members of the CLOCS community – ‘Construction Logistics and Cyclist Safety’ scheme – can now enjoy exclusive fuel cost saving offers with Fuel Card Services.

Construction clients, contractors and fleet operators across the UK are adopting the National Standard for Construction Logistics and Community Safety (CLOCS) – to ensure and demonstrate that they are taking all reasonable actions to protect pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable road users. FCS are proud to announce that they have become CLOCS Champions, and can play a role in helping to promote this potentially life-saving initiative.



The Standard outlines a common road safety framework for use by the construction logistics industry and aims to achieve far-reaching changes in the way the industry manages potential dangers to vulnerable road users.

As a CLOCS Champion, FCS can offer members of this community, or those working towards accreditation, the benefit of this exclusive FCS deal: free fuel cards (normally £12 per year) and Platts price on fuel (which means that CLOCS members are paying the lowest margin above cost price, and have assurance that their price will remain competitive against the national average for the duration of the account).

Derek Rees, CLOCS UK Project Director, said, “We are delighted to have Fuel CardServices as a CLOCS Champion, providing an exclusive benefit to the CLOCS community.”

Steve Clarke, group marketing manager for Fuel Card Services, said, “Reducing the cost of fuel is essential, but saving money on fuel is only the start of the benefits available to the CLOCS community. Construction sector fleet operators are increasingly concerned about a range of issues such as whole life efficiency, road safety and sustainability issues, and at FCS we use our expertise to help support our customers across the broad spectrum of the challenges they face today. For most of our customers, especially in this sector, it will be key that they never have to wait in a call centre queue for an anonymous stranger, because they always deal with the same person.”

FCS CLOCS project sponsor Rachel Pearson, said, “We are excited about supporting this scheme, as we do with FORS, and how beneficial this initiative can be for reducing collisions involving vulnerable road users to all our construction sector customers. This is a win win for us both - we get to help Champion an essential cause and customers get our exclusive CLOCS fuel card deal.”

For more information and to apply for the FCS CLOCS Champions deal, go to https://www.fuelcardservices.c om/clocs/