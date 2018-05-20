Could a Builder be Britain’s Top Tradesperson 2018?

Britain’s Top Tradesperson 2018 competition has launched this week (7 May, 2018) inviting builders and construction workers from across Britain to be recognised for the great work that they do in keeping our homes and local businesses in the best condition.

The annual competition, organised by Screwfix and supported by Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, aims to highlight and recognise the great work tradespeople do. This year's winner not only takes home the coveted title of Britain's Top Tradesperson 2018, which will transform their business, but they will also drive away in a brand new Mitsubishi L200 Warrior pick-up truck worth £33,000 (OTR).

Screwfix will select the best tradespeople to face-off in regional heats and from there, 10 finalists from across the UK will head to Wembley Stadium for the national final in July, where they will compete in front of an esteemed judging panel consisting of industry experts.

Caroline Welsh, Director of Brand and Marketing at Screwfix, said: “The award is only given to top tradespeople who can demonstrate that they go above and beyond in their trade. It’s for those who can show how they are adapting to change in the industry, have a positive impact on their community, invest in the future of the trade or show true professionalism in every job they complete. This is our biggest competition of the year, designed to showcase the fantastic tradespeople in the industry.

It’s the ninth year we have run this competition and we want to continue to celebrate and reward successful tradespeople from all across the UK that deliver quality work, often without gaining the recognition they deserve.”

Winning can truly transform a tradespersons life. Business is booming for last year’s winner, Lluis Dalmau, owner of LCD Heating and Gas Services.

“My business is my pride and joy, so to win the title of Britain’s Top Tradesperson meant so much to me. My customer base has grown more than I could ever imagine and I now have extra confidence to take my business to the next level. I think it’s fantastic that Screwfix run a competition like this – if you think you’ve got what it takes, make sure to enter now – you’ll never look back,” said Lluis.

The Federation of Master Builders commented: “The Britain’s Top Tradesperson competition is a superb platform as it gives builders and construction workers the chance to receive the recognition they deserve on a national scale. If you’ve recently taken a course to upgrade your skill-set, completed a complex job, or prove that you run your business with customers in mind then this competition is for you and we are urging you to represent the best of the building trade.”

Rob Lindley, Managing Director of Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, commented, “British tradespeople are not only the backbone of the economy, they’re also a pivotal part of every community in the UK. They are there to help us when things go wrong, they work with us to make improvements to our homes, gardens, businesses and lives and we are proud to do our bit to help Britain’s top tradesperson by providing them with a Mitsubishi vehicle that’s every bit as dependable, hard-working and cost-effective as they are.”

Entries are open until 3 June 2018, with regional finalists selected and competing later that month. In July the finalists will compete at the national finale, with the overall winner being named Britain’s Top Tradesperson 2018.

To find out more, visit your local Screwfix store or go to screwfix.com/btt to enter directly.