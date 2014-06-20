Duomo (UK) Ltd – Distribution Accolade

Duomo (UK) Ltd’s Technical Director, Phillip Wild and Business Development Director, Shirley Wild visited SenseAir manufacturing site in Delsbo, Sweden to formally sign a document officially confirming Duomo as their Distribution Partner in the UK and Ireland.

Duomo (UK) Ltd have been their Distributor for many years, and as a result of this became their ‘Worldwide Distributor of the Year’ recently. The achievement and acknowledgement of their excellent relationship was celebrated with the signature ceremony.

Phillip Wild (Duomo Technical Director) with Robert Janssen (SenseAir VP Operations) signing the official Distribution Partnership at SenseAir headquarters in Delsbo, Sweden.

Robert Janssen, SenseAir VP Operations, had already confirmed that Duomo had grown their business in the UK substantially warranting the handing over of a specially made trophy confirming their achievements last year. SenseAir have over 20 years’ experience and are one of the world’s leading manufacturer of cost effective IR gas sensors. They specialise in infrared carbon dioxide (CO2) sensors and controllers. SenseAir´ s Quality Management System is certified with ISO 9001: 2008 and the Environmental Management System is certified with ISO 14001:2004.