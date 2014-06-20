Energy Assets Appoints New Head of HR and Compliance

Margaret Maclean has been appointed Head of HR and Compliance at Energy Assets Group, one of Britain’s leading independent metering services, asset management and utility network construction companies.

The new role reports directly to the Chief Executive and has been created to support the company’s ambitious growth plans. It is recognition that the Energy Assets places people and culture at the heart of organisational success.

Margaret joins Energy Assets with over 20 years’ senior management experience in human resources and finance across multiple sectors, including working as Assistant Chief Executive for a successful employability organisation.

Margaret said: “Energy Assets has grown significantly in recent years organically and through acquisition, so this is a great time to be joining the company and to play a role in shaping a culture that will drive business success. I will be accountable directly to the Chief Executive, which speaks volumes for the value that Energy Assets places on harnessing the potential of its people.

To paraphrase a well-known saying ‘Culture eats change for breakfast’, and I look forward to feasting into the future.”

Energy Assets Chief Executive, Colin Lynch, said: “Margaret brings the skills we need to ensure that governance, culture and the development of our people are all aligned as we plan for further growth. We now have an executive team in place that is balanced and diverse, sharing values that will shape our future success.”

