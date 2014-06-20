ERA HAS SECURITY SUSSED WITH TOP DETECTIVE, JACQUI HAMES

Home security expert ERA has partnered up with former Crimewatch presenter and law enforcement expert, Jacqui Hames in a bid to promote safer living and security standards amongst homeowners nationwide.

Top detective, Jacqui Hames

Jacqui, who has worked professionally as a Detective within the Metropolitan Police, is renowned for the expert advice and guidance she delivered during her 16 Years as a presenter of the popular TV programme, Crimewatch. The new partnership with ERA will see Jacqui continue to encourage fans to remain vigilant when it comes to home security, via a series of monthly blogs. Focusing on a different topic each month, Jacqui’s advice blogs will be available to view on ERA’s consumer facing website, erahomesecurity.com, and will be shared via the company’s social media platforms.

Commenting on the new partnership, Marketing Manager Tania Tams said, “ As a company, we are passionate about promoting best practice when it comes to home security, which is why it is so fantastic to have Jacqui on board. As a real voice of authority, Jacqui’s name has become synonymous with crime prevention in the UK. With her help, we will continue to provide consumers with quality, practical advice as well as leading home security products.”

Jacqui added, “ I am very much looking forward to working with ERA; It is great to see a company who are so committed to providing more than just good products. Home security is often something we only think about after an incident has occurred, so I am hopeful that my advice blog will remind us all to take that little bit more care when it comes to keeping our homes safe.”

Alongside its partnership with Jacqui Hames, ERA is the official sponsor for Neighbourhood Watch. For more information about the company’s efforts to promote best practice in home security standards and to find out more about the range of high quality ERA products, visit www.erahomesecurity.com or find Era Home Security on Facebook and Twitter.