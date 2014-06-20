Eurocell adds to the spectrum of design possibilities

Coloured PVC-U profiles represent a high demand design opportunity as homeowners now seek more differentiation in their choice of windows. To help meet this demand, Eurocell has expanded its standard colours range to include new ‘on-trend’ finishes such as Anteak and Cream White; while ever popular colours such as Cream, Rosewood and Anthracite Grey are all available from stock. New made to order colours include a taupe, Windsor, and the greys Kensington, Balmoral and Buckingham.

The entire colour selection can be viewed in Grow With Colours from Eurocell which showcases the wealth of possibilities offered by the enhanced range of coloured profiles across market-leading products. The new colours have been added to selected items within the Eurocell range, such as Modus and Eurologik window profiles, roofline and finishing trims.

Examples of new product colours include Modus in Agate Grey on White; Eurologik 70mm Chamfered profile in Anthracite Grey Smooth and Slate Grey Smooth; and the addition of Irish Oak to the Dales Collection of composite doors.

Even greater choice is available with the Made to Order range, which offers up to 32 options with a lead-time of only three weeks. Whether the client requires the natural appearance of woodgrain finishes or cool greys, greens and blues, Eurocell can guarantee colour matching across all its PVC-U products.

These include the Eurocell range of external cills and end caps, which are available in three sizes and are colour matched to a wide range of window systems within the industry. Plus, there is a wide range of complementary ancillary products, including decorative add-on products and window finishing trims in foam and rigid options, so that windows and doors can be tailored to meet any requirement.

Grow with Colours can be downloaded from the Eurocell website at www.eurocell.co.uk or is available from any one of over 170 Eurocell branches throughout the UK.