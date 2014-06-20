Everyone’s a winner with Listers!

2017 is already in full swing and with cold winter days and dark mornings greeting us, many of us are counting down the days till the summer kicks in. Lister Trade Frames of Stoke on Trent have made sure however, that the winter months still bring plenty of cheer to their customers by announcing the latest winner of their annual prize draw.

Listers have become synonymous over the last decade for their innovative consumer facing brand, “Elitis”. Designed and built for their trade customers, Elitis allows Listers customers to compete with the large national companies with hundreds of thousands of pounds behind their marketing. And one of the many perks of being an Elitis installer, is the ability to tap into the many initiatives that Elitis offer.

One such initiative is the unique window tags that accompany every installation. Housing an individual number on each tag, the end user is encouraged to register them on the Elitis website which automatically enters them into a prize draw and by proxy, their installer.

This year’s lucky recipient was Mark Ballard of Beau Windows who scooped a brand new purpose built website whilst his lucky customer won a fantastic 55” Smart TV!

“I have bought from Listers for many years and I always make sure that I tell my customers that I’m a proud Elitis installer,” commented Mark, “I find that the brand supports me in my quest to deliver not only a great installation, but a superb product.”

Daniel Shaw, Marketing Manager for Listers had this to say, “Mark typifies what being an Elitis installer is all about. He’s a consummate professional, diligent with his installations and has fully embraced everything that Listers can offer via the Elitis brand. We’re delighted that he and his customer have been randomly selected as this year’s tag winner.”

Listers have always made sure that their customers are looked after and although winning gifts is always a welcome addition, the core of the Listers offering is all about supporting their trade installer with the very best service and products. “We are further developing our marketing support to our customers, making Elitis even more accessible and pivotal to our customers’ strategy,” commented Daniel, “and with installers like Beau Windows on board, it can only strengthen the brand in the eyes of the consumer.”

The final word goes to Mark who simply said, “Working with Listers is already a winning partnership, now I’m even able to get my customer involved which has helped me establish an even stronger relationship with my client. Literally, everyone’s a winner!”