Exciting times ahead for access specialists

Two of the UK’s leading manufacturers of access solutions have joined the home security expert ERA.

Bilco UK, manufacturers of speciality access products, was acquired in June 2016 by Amesbury Truth, a subsidiary of London based Tyman Plc. In March 2017 Amesbury Truth and Bilco agreed a deal with Howe Green Ltd who manufacture metal fabricated access covers.

From April 2017 Bilco and Howe Green have become part of ERA, another division of Tyman Plc. The manufacturing and sales operation of Howe Green will remain at Ware, Hertfordshire, James Fisher, who has been the Managing Director of Bilco since October 2014, now takes on the additional role as Managing Director of Howe Green and reports directly into ERA.

James comments, “I am excited that Bilco and Howe Green are now a part of the ERA family. Our routes to market are different to ERA and we will operate as a standalone business however there are obvious benefits to being part of a much larger organisation.

The three companies have shared values and complimentary product ranges. They are well established, successful, ISO9001 accredited, manufacturing organisations that recognise the importance of innovation to drive new product development and customer satisfaction.

Whilst it is a diverse product range they satisfy the same need. The customer is looking for a dependable solution that will offer the safety, security and protection of people and assets. I believe we have an incredibly powerful proposition for the construction market. ”

Based in the West Midlands and founded in 1838 ERA has evolved from manufacturing locks to becoming a specialist in the design and manufacture of window and door hardware and home security alarm systems.

Bilco was established in the US in 1926 and entered the UK market in 1989 with the setting up of Bilco UK & Europe in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. The company primarily serves the commercial market with standard and bespoke access solutions including roof access hatches, ladders and smoke vents. Bilco also supply basement doors, egress window wells and roof access hatches to the residential market.

Howe Green Ltd was a family owned and run business started in 1983 to meet the demands of the supermarket sector for an easy and safe solution to accessing concealed services under Terrazzo flooring. The product range evolved to include floor, wall and ceiling access covers, hatches and panels and linear drainage. Howe Green access covers can be found in prestigious buildings all over the world.

James explains, “The Bilco and Howe Green products are often specified in the same projects - the markets we serve and the people we work with are the same. We are both talking to architects, specifiers, contractors and facilities managers. Being part of the same group means that we can offer those building service professionals an even better service.

Both companies invest heavily in research and development. Our customers can now benefit from us working in collaboration. Whether it’s a roof, ceiling, wall or floor - I think it is fair to say that when it comes to the speciality access market, for a tried and tested solution, we’ve got it covered!” ”

To find out more about the range of products available from Bilco UK and Howe Green please visit www.bilco.co.uk or www.howegreen.com or call James Fisher on 01920 463230.