Fakro Boost Sales with Merchant Portal

FAKRO Stockists will find it easier than ever before to access the right roof windows sales support, with the launch of the company’s new Merchant Portal. The Merchant Portal aims to help drive increased sales to Merchants by providing them with a one-stop shop for Point of Sales materials, product information, brochures, training and more. Users will have access to a Live Support Helpdesk, where they can contact FAKRO with any query, and receive a fast and direct response from a dedicated team member. The Merchant Portal also includes a Community section, where users can post discussion topics, request information and even suggest new features they’d like to see in FAKRO’s products and services. A FAKRO spokesperson said: “Our Merchants are our partners in customer care, and we’re always looking to increase the sales support we provide to them. If they feel informed about our products, customers will have greater confidence when it comes to buying, so everybody wins. Enabling our Merchant staff to contact us directly and post discussion topics will also empower them to influence future product and service innovations, ensuring they always get more from us.” Interested? Click here to access the Merchant Portal today, and see how easy it is to find all the sales support you need, in one place! Looking for a wider range of innovative roof windows? Go to www.roofwindows4you.co.uk today to browse FAKRO’s range and search for your nearest Appointed FAKRO Stockist.