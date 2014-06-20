Floor screeds made simple with Saint-Gobain Weber’s YouTube Video

Saint-Gobain Weber takes training in the specification and application of their innovative, market leading materials responsibly. A team of technical advisors is available to support and advise, either over the telephone or on site, on the correct use of a diverse product offering.

“In addition to the Saint-Gobain Technical Academy here in Bedfordshire, one of several across the country,” says Rob Speke, training academy manager, Saint-Gobain Weber, “we now have a wide inventory of How To videos posted on You Tube for specifiers and applicators who are unable to attend a related course at the Academy.”

How To videos have been created to address the most frequently raised technical enquiries received byWeber’s technicians for tile preparation, flooring products, renders and external wall insulation systems.

A popular and frequently viewed Weber video identifies the many benefits of the weberfloor 4310 fibre flow floor screed. This fibre-modified material is formulated from special cements, aggregates, supplementary binders and chemical admixtures. Designed for quick, efficient and effective pump application weberfloor 4310 fibre flow has excellent spreading and smoothing characteristics. It is supplied as a pre-blended dry powder and only requires the addition of clean water on site.

“The versatile weberfloor 4310 fibre flow screed is designed for covering a variety of substrates including tiled, carpeted, flexible floor coverings and even parquet flooring,” says Rob Speke. “One of its greatest attributes is that it can be applied at thicknesses between 5 – 50mm in comparison with 100mm of a traditional concrete screed. It is also ready for covering after 1 – 3 weeks in comparison with a concrete equivalent which takes 5 – 7 weeks.”

Manufactured under BSI Quality Assurance Scheme ISO 9001, weberfloor 4310 fibre flow can be used in domestic and commercial applications. It has low alkalinity, is low in emissions and is casein-free.

This How To video is one of 30 currently hosted on You Tube with plans for many more over the coming months. For more information, or for technical support, please contact Saint-Gobain Weber on 08703 9335 2999, or visit www.netweber.co.uk. Customers in Ireland should call 028 9335 2999 or visitwww.weber.ie.

A free download of the new weber.app for iPhone and iPad users is also available from iTunes and from Google Play for Android smartphones and tablet users. Follow Saint-Gobain Weber on Twitter @SGWeberUK for the latest company news and updates and look out for more introductions of new How To videos.