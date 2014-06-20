Growth of manufacturer recognised at national design impact awards

Sealant and adhesive manufacturer Polyseam has achieved the ultimate design accolade for the rebrand of its GRAFT product range.

The Yorkshire-headquartered company and its branding agency The Engine Room were both presented with a gold design impact trophy at the glittering DBA Design Effectiveness Awards in London.

But the GRAFT project also went on to scoop the ultimate recognition of the evening when it was announced as the Grand Prix winner of winners at the end of the night.

Since GRAFT’s launch in 2014, annual sales have increased by a staggering 744% and export levels have risen by more than £1million. In fact, this transformational business exercise has played a significant part in Polyseam now building a 50,000sqm factory which is expected to create a further 50 jobs by 2020.

It was this bottom line impact that impressed the line-up of high-profile judges, which included Andy Palmer, CEO of Aston Martin; Josh Berger, president and managing director of Warner Bros; and renowned entrepreneur Deborah Meaden.

Commenting