Helifix Dixie micro-piles support award winning Chelsea garden

Best Show Garden at the 2017 Chelsea Flower Show was awarded to the M&G Garden, for which Helifix supplied some unseen, but critical, components. The garden featured monumental blocks of limestone of varying sizes and the two largest stone clad steel towers, at 8m and 5m high, required temporary foundation support.

The Royal Horticultural Society does not allow any permanent excavations to be carried out and tree roots had to be avoided while whatever means of support was used had to be removed once the show was over. The ideal solution, overcoming all these potential problems, was provided by Helifix Dixie micro-piles, a technically innovative proprietary system certified by the International Code Council (ICC).

The main garden contractor, Crocus, contacted Helifix who supplied 12 Dixie micro-piles which were rapidly installed by their approved installer, Charterbuild. The circular, hollow section, piles were simply screwed vertically into the ground, using a hydraulic drive head, at the specified spacings and calculated torque, with no excavations or spoil removal.