Hidden Housing – Solutions for Accessible Bathrooms

New research has revealed almost 2million people have unmet accessible housing needs, giving providers an opportunity to adjust their offering to meet demand.

The report*, by Habinteg and Papworth Trust, is recommending developers to review their products to deliver solutions that enable maintenance of independence in mainstream housing. Clos-o-Mat can give a single source to address prolonged independence, at least in the bathroom…..

“When home adaptations are undertaken, the bathroom is the most common room in which they are needed,” explains Clos-o-Mat marketing manager Robin Tuffley. “Creating an appropriate bathroom, that includes, or can easily accommodate, certain accessibility features, from the design & build stage is therefore very relevant.

“Things like level access shower, fittings that can be adjusted vertically or laterally, texture and colour, can all play a part. And under Lifetime Homes criteria, there should be an accessible toilet at entry level, bathrooms should be designed to be accessible, ideally adjacent to the main bedroom, and the structure should be of having a ceiling track hoist retro-fitted.!”

Clos-o-Mat can provide comprehensive design advice, through to supply, install, commissioning and maintenance of appropriate equipment- including hoists, shower seats, support systems and the only WC unit developed specifically for disabled people, the Clos-o-Mat Palma Vita wash & dry toilet.

Clos-o-Mat has a proven reputation for provision of accessible bathrooms to best practice, and has worked with Habinteg on the social housing provider’s property portfolio, to deliver personal care solutions that deliver optimum independence.

Further, to help architects and planners get it right, the company has produced a white paper ‘Design Guidance & Considerations for an Accessible Bathroom/Wetroom’. The document is available for free download at:

www.clos-o-mat.com/index.php/downloadpage/white-papers.html