Hultafors Group Acquires Puvab – To Complement The Snickers Workwear Range

The Hultafors Group has acquired Puvab – the specialist in protective clothing for workers in energy and utility markets as well as those in other industries that need flame resistant safety wear.

The acquisition is part of the growth strategy for the Hultafors Group, and further strengthens and compliments the Snickers Workwear brand in the UK.

Puvab is a Swedish company established in 1989, specialising in designing and developing functional and certified high-quality garments with innovative designs and functionality for work in demanding conditions.

David Clark, managing director of the Hultafors Group in the UK which owns Snickers Workwear says, ”We are extending our range of protective wear for professional tradesmen and women with even more market-leading products. With its broad assortment of safety wear and strong track record in the market, Puvab is the ideal partner to complement the Snickers Workwear product range”.

"Providing products which ensure our end users higher productivity and safety is core in the Hultafors Group strategy. Having Puvab with its leading products in our portfolio complements our offering within protective workwear and safety shoes very effectively”.