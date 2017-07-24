IBSTOCK OFFERS ONE LUCKY BUILDER THE TRIP OF A LIFETIME

Builders are being offered the chance to win a trip of a lifetime worth £2,000 as part of a nationwide competition from Ibstock to celebrate the upcoming launch of two new bricks to its Tradesman range.

The competition will run from June 1st to September 30th 2017. During this time, every pack of Tradesman bricks purchased will give builders the chance to enter into a draw to win £2,000 worth of holiday vouchers to spend on a holiday destination of their choice. There are also three prizes each month of £100 Buyagift vouchers and the first 100 builders to enter will be sent a Tradesman t-shirt.

To enter, all builders need to do is send in their proof of purchase, either by emailing a picture of it to tradesman@ibstock.co.uk, faxing it to 0844 800 4876 or posting it to IbstockFAO Marketing. Each pack purchased counts as one entry so the more packs purchased, the higher the chances of winning!

Sarah Holey, Market Manager – Merchants at Ibstock, comments: “We’re thrilled to be extending our much loved range of Tradesman bricks and to celebrate we wanted to offer the nation’s builders the chance to win a great prize - as our way of saying thank you.”

Readily available, Ibstock Tradesman bricks offer great value, frost resistance, anti-chip performance and colour consistency. Furthermore, their superior durability and strength means they are ideal for use in most locations, such as boundary walls and wall cappings, or to match existing brickwork for extensions and refurbishment projects.

For full competition details, including terms & conditions, visitwww.ibstock.com/tradesmanterms.