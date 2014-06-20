IKO’s #NoMorePotholes shortlisted for Marketing Excellence Award

IKO PLC’s #NoMorePotholes campaign has been shortlisted for Best Use of Social Media in the highly-respected Chartered Institute of Marketing’s (CIM) Marketing Excellence Awards. This comes only a few months after IKO reached the final in two categories at the Construction Marketing Awards for the same campaign. Working with MRA Marketing, IKO is highlighting the problems that potholes cause, examining why repairs aren’t working and driving awareness of long-lasting, cost-effective solutions.

The #NoMorePotholes campaign was launched a year ago and has engaged campaigners, action groups, caught the attention of cyclists, motorcyclists and car drivers and been covered in trade and consumer press.

“We see the same potholes appearing, getting fixed and reappearing shortly afterwards in a never-ending cycle,” comments Andy Williamson, IKO UK Group Managing Director. “Councils use a quick-to-apply traditional material which doesn’t last. A costly, ineffective process, it wastes taxpayer’s money and endangers road-users, while there are existing materials that could be used. Mastic asphalt is a better, longer-lasting, more cost-effective alternative that is already being used on crack repairs, resurfacing and more – it could transform UK roads and save money.”

Andy adds: “We’re delighted to be shortlisted for the prestigious Marketing Excellence Awards. We’re proud of the success of IKO’s #NoMorePotholes campaign and we hope that as finalists, we can further raise awareness of an important issue.”

The winners will be announced on 27 April 2017 at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London.

