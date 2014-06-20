Irwin Tools says thanks to Tradespeople up & down the country

IRWIN® Tools, a leading manufacturer in hand tools and power tools accessories, is celebrating the UK and Ireland’s trade professionals with the return of its National Trade Appreciation Day.

For the seventh year, IRWIN® Tools is bringing back its National Trade Appreciation Day to salute the country’s real working hands, and inspire the nation to show more gratitude for our skilled workers.

On Friday 15th September, IRWIN® Tools is encouraging people all across the UK to join in and celebrate the trade, even if it’s just with a simple ‘thanks’ to a trade professional.

Darren Barber, Marketing Director UK and ROI at Stanley Black & Decker, said: “Trade professionals are the backbone of our nation, they don’t just put a roof over our heads, they build this country and keep it running strong. To all these men and women who work tirelessly throughout the year, this day is our chance to give thanks and recognise them for their efforts.

“There are so many opportunities still out there for skilled tradespeople, yet the skilled labour gap is still a major issue within our industry. We want everyone to embrace National Trade Appreciation Day so that we can raise the profile of our hardworking tradespeople, the work they do, and more importantly, give them the recognition that they deserve.”

Since IRWIN® Tools first set out to champion the vital role of tradespeople, its employees and retail partners have personally thanked thousands of tradespeople and celebrated their contributions across the country.

To further celebrate the nation’s tradespeople, IRWIN® Tools will be hitting the road from September to November, hosting events at over 60 selected retail locations across the UK.

Plus, from 01 September to 30 November 2017, IRWIN® Tools will also be giving away thousands of gifts including tools and branded apparel to every tradesperson up and down the country through its ‘Rewards for Real Working Hands’ consumer promotion. One lucky and deserving tradesperson will win a Mercedes-Benz Van.

For more information about IRWIN® Tools National Trade Appreciation Day, promotions, and to see how you can get involved, please visit HYPERLINK "http://www.irwintradeappreciation.co.uk" www.irwintradeappreciation.co.uk.