Iso Chemie ‘Insulate the installation’ at Fit

TECHNOLOGICALLY advanced foam sealant tapes for improved window installation and insulation performance will be showcased on the ISO-CHEMIE stand (L30) at the FIT Show.

One of Europe’s leading producers of tapes, ISO-CHEMIE’S ISO-BLOCO WIN2WALL multi-level sealing tape will feature among other products including ISO-BLOCO One. These provide innovative and longer lasting solutions for standard uPVC windows and advanced U Values as well as compliance with Passivhaus standards for more demanding projects.

The firm’s ISO3 WINDOW SEALING SYSTEM, which is based on the European RAL principle of three level sealing, offers an external seal providing weather resistance and breathability, while the intermediate seal provides extra thermal and acoustic properties, and the internal layer meets air tightness and humidity requirements. All three levels are designed to accommodate any movement between the adjacent construction materials.

Andrew Swift, National Sales Manager for ISO-CHEMIE, said the tapes combine high performance with cost competitiveness, providing an effective sealing solution for the perimeter joint between windows, doors and walls in typical UK buildings.

He added: “BS8213-2016 compliant tapes alongside the GGF’s guide to window installation and the demand for installed windows with matching energy rated gaps, combine to provide installers with an added value sales package.

‘’The entire principal of using these tapes is to ensure the gap around the window has an equal U value to the window itself. This presents an up-sell opportunity for installers to close deals by offering a more complete installation to the consumer.’’

ISO-CHEMIE is one of Europe’s main producers of impregnated foam sealants, specialising in the manufacturer of foam products from polyethylene (EPE), polypropylene (EPP) and polyurethane (PUR). More at https://www.iso-chemie.eu/en-GB/home/