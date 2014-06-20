JSP hands over large donation to the Lighthouse Club at the JSP Construction Industry Pro-am

JSP are delighted to donate £12,785.00 to the Lighthouse Club raised from sales of their Lighthouse range of Safety Products. For every product sold in the UK from this selected range, JSP make a contribution to this valuable charity.

The money raised will help towards promoting and supporting the Construction Industry Helpline which provides confidential, 24 hour support and advice for the industry’s workforce and their families on any problems they are facing, including occupational health and wellbeing, mental health, or financial difficulties caused by accident, illness or bereavement.

Mark Johnstone, CEO of JSP Ltd was delighted to hand over this large donation to Cormac MacCrann, Chairman of the Lighthouse Club at the annual JSP Construction Industry Charity Pro-Am Golf Tournament at Foxhills Golf Club, Surrey.

“JSP are passionate supporters of the Lighthouse Club and are proud to support the Construction Industry Helpline by donating money for every product sold from our Lighthouse Range” said Mark JSP’s CEO. “We hope that with continued backing of the construction industry specifying Lighthouse Range PPE, JSP will continue to raise a considerable amount of money for the Lighthouse Helpline and support the valuable work it does within our industry.”

For more information and details on the full Lighthouse range of PPE, e mail uksales@jsp.co.uk, call +44 1993 826050 or visit our website on www.jsp.co.uk.