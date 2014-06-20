Kali Group unveils new rainwater & roofing

Low maintenance building products manufacturer, Kalsi Group will be debuting a new rainwater system and dry verge universal roofing system at this year’s NMBS exhibition (5th April) at the RICOH Arena in Coventry (stand numbers 203 and 204). The new rainwater system, comprising an eight-inch gutter will launch alongside a new dry verge universal roofing system. Additions to the company’s Kladding and Aquacel ranges will also be showcased; double plank cladding and 600mm Aquacel board.

As well as new systems and products visitors to stand stands 203 and 204 can take a closer look at the company’s extensive range of low maintenance building products, and chat with the company’s experienced sales and technical staff. “We have a lot to offer; that’s why events such as this are crucial when planning our sales and marketing calendar,” comments Kalsi Group, UK sales manager Graham Wilde.

NMBS revealed a total of 850 delegates in 2016 with 98% of those expected to return on 5th April. “Nothing beats networking with like-minded people, we’re all there for the same reason and NMBS do a fantastic job of attracting a relevant and receptive audience,” continues Graham. “Since opening our new extrusion plant, we have extended our R&D and invested in several new systems and products, adding value to the Kalsi Group proposition. We’re proud to share these investments with visitors to the show.”

Stands 203 and 204 will also feature items from the group’s underground, soil, waste, drainage and rainwater product ranges plus its decorative cladding and tile boards.

Ahead of the exhibition keep up to date with company news and views on Twitter (@KalsiPlastics), Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn and YouTube.

For more information on Kalsi Group visit www.kalsiplastics.co.uk, or contact a member of the team on 0121 693 0373 or email sales@kalsiplastics.co.uk