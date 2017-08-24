Leicester Based WorkStuff UK Launch Brand New Website

WorkStuff UK, a leading supplier of high quality workwear and personal protection equipment for over 20 years, have just launched their brand new website to meet the growing needs of their customers.

The brand new ecommerce store is stocked with a wide variety of products from work boots and high visibility jackets to chef’s whites, first aid equipment, stylish polo shirts and plenty more.

Having been operating from Leicester for the previous 20 years, WorkStuff UK has developed fantastic relationships with the leading brands on the market, so are able to offer customers the very best range of products available. The new online store is therefore stocked with products from recognisable names including Caterpillar, Dr. Martens, Portwest, Castle and Uneek to name just a few.

On the launch of the new website, manager Gary George said: “These are incredibly exciting times for WorkStuff UK. We recognised that more people than ever are shopping online, including for their business workwear, so now have a fantastic looking website that gives us that all important digital presence.

“We have big plans to grow the site from this point on, introducing new lines from more of the leading brands in the industry. We’ll always have a variety of great special offers running and are proud to offer competitive prices on each and every product we stock.”

Designed with ease of use in mind, the ecommerce store lists all products in easily identifiable categories, making shopping for that all important workwear and equipment easier than ever. With an option to add company branding to a wide range of products through the website too, WorkStuff UK is your one stop shop for everything you need.

Take a closer look at the new WorkStuff UK website- www.workstuffuk.com