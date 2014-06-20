Lindapter Launches its Guide to Sustainable Construction

Lindapter, the pioneer of steel clamping systems, has extended its range of CE approved fixings and launched a booklet that explains how its products can be used for sustainable construction. The document uses a cross section of real life case studies to highlight how Lindapter’s adjustable fixings provide a faster alternative to conventional methods such as drilling and bolting or welding to steel.

The new brochure has been designed to complement Lindapter’s existing product catalogue, which provides Engineers with detailed product specification data including independently approved safe working loads.

Visit www.lindapter.com to download Lindapter’s Sustainable Construction booklet and product catalogue.