LW Design Win Restaurant Design Award At SBID Awards 2016

Acoulite thrilled to be involved LW Design has received the Restaurant Design Award at the SBID International Design Awards 2016 for the Bussola Restaurant in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Acoulite is delighted to have worked alongside LW Design to create the lighting solution for the award winning space. Acoulite was appointed to create a fresh new look, which involved the design and manufacture of numerous custom made external fixtures to breath new life IN to the restaurant and bar, enhancing the sophisticated and modern interior.

The natural materials and soft lighting were described, by the judges at SBID, as creating an atmospheric setting while rustic reclaimed timbers contrasted with luxurious Italian Statuario Marble highlight a brushed bronze metal finish, adding a layer of understated excellence. The SBID Awards, in their sixth year, are regarded as one of the highest accolades of interior design excellence.

They continue to reward and celebrate outstanding projects and products from the industry at large. Therefore winning an SBID International Design Award truly is a high achievement as a technical panel, the public vote and a panel of leading industry experts assess each category. Acoulite is honored to have their work on the Bussola Project recognised by such a highly acclaimed and prestigious award. Terry Woodley, MD at Acoulite said ‘We are so pleased to have been involved with the project and to have had the chance to collaborate with LW Design. LW were very deserving of the award and are due a big congratulations!”