Masonry Crack Stitching

FFX offer a crack stitching system for masonry that is fast, cost effective, non-disruptive and simple to install. The system strengthens and reinforces the bed joint to stabilise and maintain the integrity of wall, and once installed the system minimises the likelihood of further cracking and movement.

The kit has sufficient product to install 10 lengths of 1 metre long Suretwist helical crack stitching bar.

To begin the installation the bed joint must be ‘chased ‘out to the correct depth with a Metabo MFE wall chaser and the length of the cut should extend by a minimum of 500mm either side of the crack. The stainless steel Suretwist helical bar is then grouted and bonded into the bed joint of the masonry with Surebond cementitious grout.

Once installed the slot should be filled with matching mortar and re-pointed. The crack itself can then be filled with Surefil flexible mortar to prevent rain penetration and then colour matched with Surestain to disguise its appearance.

The Suretwist helical bars flexible design means that the crack stitching system can easily be used around the corner of building and can even incorporated into older masonry with a more random construction.

See video ….