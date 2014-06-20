Maxtop hammers it home with training award win  

Maxtop Quartz Ltd has been crowned winner of the Training Excellence category in the On The Tools Awards 2017, following a national roll out of its training programme earlier this year.

The trophy was awarded to Maxtop at a glittering ceremony, held at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on Friday 20th October, for demonstrating a sustained commitment to training and development.

The kitchen and bathroom worktop manufacturer beat tough competition from the likes of Clarkson Evans, the electrical apprentice employer and Mindset Training, a construction training company, to be named winner of the category.

Stephen Moss, managing director at Maxtop Quartz Ltd, commented: “Even as a young company, we’ve prioritised training early on, encouraging everyone, from installers to interior designers, to ‘have a go’ and ‘get hands-on’ with the product. This all stems from the uniqueness of our product and wanting to show just how easy it is to work with and the range of benefits it offers.”

The award-winning training programme practically demonstrates preparation and installation of Maxtop’s unique surface. Thanks to its patented honeycomb-structured interior, the surface has enhanced impact resistance and waterproof qualities, making it significantly lighter and quicker to install versus it’s solid counterpart.

For more information about Maxtop please visit www.maxtopquartz.co.uk or call 0161 224 0333. To find out more about training, visit http://www.maxtopquartz.co.uk/installation-training-days/.