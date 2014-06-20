Merseyside window fabricator Qualplas celebrates milestone birthday

Qualplas, the St Helens-based PVC-U window fabricator and long-standing customer of The VEKA UK Group celebrates three decades of business this year. The milestone will be marked with a wide range of activities and customer giveaways throughout the year.

Since the very beginning, Qualplas has been dedicated to providing top quality products and unbeatable customer service to all of its trade, retail and commercial clients. This commitment was cemented when the young company chose The VEKA UK Group as its number one supplier of PVC-U profile just one year into trading, before later also joining Network VEKA, which has quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction at its core.

In January 2016, ST Group Ltd – the parent company of Qualplas – was taken over by Huws Gray, the largest independent builders merchants in Wales and the North West of England. Largely the company has continued as previously, albeit with a slight change in the management team. One major change however, is the amount of miles the Qualplas delivery vehicles are now covering, particular within North Wales, resulting in an ever-widening customer base.

Aron McMahon, Manager at Qualplas said: “There have been many highlights for Qualplas since 1987, mainly growing from small premises in Peasley Cross to a 10,000 sq ft site in Knowsley Road. There have also been some tough times along the way, in particular with recessions in the early 1990s and late 2000s. However, our commitment to quality and service has never changed and we continue to thrive and offer a premium service to new and existing customers alike.

“A huge thank you has to be said to every member of staff – past and present – who have worked tirelessly each day in order to deliver the quality products and service that Qualplas has become renowned for. Also, a massive thank you to all of our customers over the past 30 years; a number of whom have been with us since day one!

“Last but certainly not least, everyone at Qualplas – from the board of Directors, the management team, and all employees – would like to say a massive thank you to The VEKA UK Group. A large part of our success is down to the suppliers we choose. Qualplas's long-standing relationship with The VEKA UK Group has ensured only the best quality raw material to fabricate with plus additional support in terms of technical expertise. Qualplas's partnership with the Network VEKA brand has also enabled the company to be where it is today. Qualplas aims to work closely with both for many more years to come.”

The VEKA UK Group's Sales Director Neil Evans added: “Congratulations to everyone at Qualplas on 30 years of trading. To stand the test of time over all these years is a wonderful achievement and as one of The VEKA UK Group's first ever customers, Qualplas is a shining example to many more companies in the industry. On behalf of everyone at The VEKA UK Group I would like to wish Qualplas and all of its employees a very happy birthday and we look forward to many more years of working with them in the future.”