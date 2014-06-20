Mighton Products & ASV Sign Exclusive Supply Agreement

Market leading timber paint and coatings now widely available in the UK

Mighton Products Ltd has signed an exclusive agreement with Dutch paint and coatings manufacturer Anker Stuy Veerven BV (ASV) to distribute the company’s specialist products for the UK joinery market, in which Mighton is the leading supplier of specialist sash, casement & bi-fold door hardware.

Offering a range of coatings specially developed for the long-term protection of joinery products including window and door frames, cladding and stairs, Mighton will use its extensive network of UK customers to grow sales of ASV products, which lead the market in its home territory.

ASV products are respected for their performance and integrity and are expected to enjoy widespread demand through being available in the UK for the first time: “ASV paints and coatings already enjoy considerable kudos in the UK despite not being widely obtainable until now,” said Mighton’s Mike Derham. “Our established and extensive distribution network now makes all ASV timber products readily available at competitive prices.”

ASV timber coatings and paints offer ease and consistency of application, fast drying, exceptional durability and sustainable performance, which characteristics allow the company to offer impressive guarantees of up to 25 years.

“We have been most impressed with ASV products, their manufacturing and research infrastructure and commitment,” added Mike. “Mighton has a reputation for the highest quality and ASV paints are an excellent addition to our catalogue for manufacturers of windows, doors and cladding.”