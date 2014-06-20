Network VEKA supports revamped Rugby Double Glazing launch

Rugby Double Glazing recently marked the opening of its revamped showroom with an invite-only open day for friends and customers, and a notable star guest...

The Midlands-based company is a member of pioneering installer support organisation, Network VEKA; members of which are committed to using industry-leading PVC-U systems from The VEKA UK Group, and are continually assessed for the highest standards of work.

Visitors to the company’s fully updated showroom saw first-hand an extensive selection of doors and windows from The VEKA UK Group – renowned as the UK’s leading PVC-U systems supplier; used for an estimated one-in-four installations throughout the country.



Invited guests visited one of Rugby Double Glazing’s most recent jobs in nearby West Haddon; a garden room, officially opened on the day by six-times World Snooker Champion and Network VEKA Brand Ambassador Steve Davis.

Rugby Double Glazing MD Simon Wade commented: “Steve’s presence has certainly helped to put the spotlight on our work, and we’re already receiving follow-up enquiries from local people interested in conservatories, orangeries and other outdoor living solutions for the summer.

“We’ve extended our selection of external doors to showcase VEKA’s latest Imagine suite of French, Patio and Bi-Fold Doors, alongside the Leka Warm Roof system from our trade fabricator and VEKA customer Modplan. There’s everything a homeowner could need to create an added sense of connection between their indoor and outdoor living spaces, and it’s been truly exciting to see the reactions of visitors to the open day.”

Besides entertaining guests with trick shots, Steve Davis also welcomed challenges from all-comers at the pool table, accepting donations towards Hope 4 – a local charity that supports homeless people in and around Rugby.

“Steve helped us raise funding towards Hope 4’s night shelter facilities,” Simon explained, “and we will also be installing three brand new VEKA windows that have kindly been donated by Modplan.

“We’re grateful to Steve, Modplan, and especially Network VEKA for their support with the open day. It was a great success, and – as ever with Network VEKA’s support – we have come away having generated a wealth of leads for the months to come.”

Contact Rugby Double Glazing on 01788 572685 or visit: www.rugby-doubleglazing.co.uk