Polypipe gets RIBA seal of approval on latest UFH CPD Seminars

Polypipe, the UK’s leading manufacturer of above and below ground drainage, plastic plumbing and underfloor heating has been awarded RIBA accreditation for its latest CPD seminar on water based underfloor heating systems.

With the industry changing so rapidly, Polypipe understands the importance of supporting the next generation of heating and plumbing professionals. Through a combination of CPD sessions delivered within architect practices and installation focused training courses delivered at the Professional Development Centre in Doncaster, Polypipe is dedicated to equipping industry professionals with all the skills and knowledge they need to adapt to new technology and best practice.

Covering a broad spectrum of topics to help architects in the specification of water based underfloor heating systems, Polypipe’s latest CPD has been assessed by the Royal Institute of British Architects, and is worth double CPD points.

Developed by Polypipe’s experienced Product Managers and Training Facilitators, the CPD seminar is designed to expand specifiers’ knowledge on water based underfloor heating. From the aesthetic benefits, to the energy saving associated with water-based underfloor heating, participants will receive valuable training on a range of topics, including an overview of the latest generation of temperature controls.

Polypipe’s CPD seminar also covers futureproofing by exploring the latest energy efficient technologies. For example, the use of ground or air source heat pumps with water based underfloor heating, and smart technology controls allows specifiers to create a heating system that’s both comfortable and ‘green.’

There is a common misconception in the industry that underfloor heating is only available for ground floors, however, modern underfloor heating systems offer solutions for a variety of floor constructions from screeded and suspended to retrofitting over existing floors. And the systems are compatible with your choice of floor finish, including carpet, wood, vinyl and laminate as well as the traditionally specified tile finish.

Rachel Smith, Head of Marketing at Polypipe Building Products, says: “Following the launch of the Polypipe Professional Development Centre in Doncaster, a specialist training facility for construction industry professionals, these RIBA accredited courses demonstrate Polypipe’s commitment to improving skills and knowledge in the plumbing and heating sector.

“By offering a wide variety of information and training sessions, we are hoping to maintain the high skill levels within the industry and keep architects, specifiers and installers up-to-date with the latest UFH technology and best practice.”

To find out more, or to book a Polypipe UFH RIBA accredited CPD session, please visit: www.polypipeufh.com/RIBA-CPD