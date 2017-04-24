Quality is order of the day at VEKA

The VEKA UK Group is proud to be unveiling a host of new products and innovative concepts at this year's FIT Show.

As visitors would expect from the UK's No.1 PVC-U systems company, The VEKA UK Group will have a huge presence at the Show on stand F10.

The VEKA UK Group's Marketing Director Dawn Stockell explains: “With the move to Birmingham's NEC, this year's event looks set to be bigger and better than ever. For this year's stand, The VEKA UK Group has taken a contemporary 'pared back' approach which really allows our technically advanced products and services to speak for themselves. We will be exhibiting the coveted Imagine Bi-Fold Door, VEKA FlushSash, M70, the innovative new SmartFold Windows and SmartFold Doors, as well as the striking Imagine Lift and Slide System and new PVC-U Residential Doors.

“The FIT Show offers a great platform for us to share this wealth of new concepts and innovative features with a large, yet targeted audience. Visitors to the stand can benefit from the company's three decades of experience and meet the UK's leading technical, marketing and sales support staff, who will be happy to help in any way.

“One notable absence from The VEKA UK Group's stand this year will be the Assure team, but they'll be just across the way! As the certification body has grown in strength, size and scope - it has expanded to offer so many support services that Austin and the team are having their own dedicated Assure stand. You can visit D2, just across from the main VEKA stand, for advice on all the latest legislation regarding certification, energy ratings and much more. The latest offering from Assure actually saves fabricators thousands of pounds on testing and certification.

“Whether it's products, services, marketing advice or technical support, I believe that both The VEKA UK Group and the Assure stands have something to help build businesses of all kinds - and I'll look forward to meeting many customers, and indeed potential customers, at the Show.”

Notes for Editors:

The VEKA Group is the world's largest manufacturer of extruded PVC-U products, with 17 factories in countries across Europe, Asia, America and Russia. The UK arm of that company is The VEKA UK Group; best known for the VEKA Matrix and Halo profile suites and the Infinity recycled PVC-U system that have each set new standards in the industry for technical excellence as well as sheer good looks.