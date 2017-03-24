Resiblock at The Brett Landscaping Awards

During the day Resiblock had our usual display exhibit, and it was great to see so many of our Resiblock Registered Contractors again. We were also delighted to provide a bottle of Champagne for the Brett Pick a Brick Competition.

On the evening, Paul commented: “We are delighted that Resiblock has once again been invited to attend, exhibit and sponsor an award at the prestigious 5th Annual Brett Landscaping Awards.

“I would like to pass on a special congratulation to Tony Bogusz at Style Home Improvements Ltd, for winning the Brett Best Resiblock Installer 2016 award.

“We look forward to working with the Resiblock Registered Brett Approved Installers throughout 2017, and hope that we are once again invited back to the Brett Landscaping Awards of 2017.”