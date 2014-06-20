Rinnai Tackles Rugby League Sponsorship with Widnes Vikings

Rinnai, the UK’s leading manufacturing supplier of commercial hot water heating systems, has a major sports sponsorship with one of Rugby Leagues most historic clubs - Widnes Vikings. And a big part of that sponsorship is on two community-based programs called “Rinnai match day experiences”. This is targeted at enabling young kids to play rugby tournaments before Super League matches are played or televised.

“Getting kids into sport is what we want to achieve together with Widnes Vikings,” says Rinnai Operations chief Chris Goggin. “The first of these took place recently and had more than 100 kids playing, and 250 people involved in all – the program is advertised not only in our local area but within the areas of the opposition team. This means that the Rinnai match-day experience is promoted across the country.

“The second element of Rinnai’s commitment to the community through Widnes Vikings is to help people within our local area that are having a hard time at present – we give them a trip to meet their favourite players, a behind-the-scenes look at the facilities, meet the Sky Sports team and have match-day passes with hospitality. Just recently it was the turn of local lad Robert, who was recently diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

The sponsorship also takes the form of the Rinnai logo and brand name on the back of the playing shorts. This will be the second season both parties have taken this unconventional but innovative style of sports sponsorship. Comments Chris Goggin, “We are absolutely delighted to take a very active sponsorship with Widnes Vikings. We share a common belief in approach and values of excellence, innovation and responsibility to the wider community.

“Rinnai is a worldwide brand name in its field and has taken some major global sponsorships – including the Queensland Reds, The World Club World Cup event held January this year in Tokyo, the World Ice Skating Championships and the US Nascar competition held in Daytona, Las Vegas and other major American venues. "The Widnes Vikings are also local to our own UK headquarters so it is all an excellent fit. Installers, specifiers and end users’ installers have the most practical and economically viable solution for all domestic and commercial hot water heating and delivery needs in Rinnai’s comprehensive range of energy efficient A rated, electronically controlled continuous flow gas fired units and systems.

The natural gas or LPG water heaters guarantee a limitless supply of accurately temperature controlled safe and useable hot water, time after time after time to any type or size of site or application. The Rinnai range delivers energy saving performance and low greenhouse emissions through new low NOx burner technology. All units and systems can be installed as stand-alone or manifolded to provide unlimited hot water for the largest of all commercial sites such as hotels, busy gyms, high rise offices etc.

Water temperature is and can be pre-set through easy-to-use built in digital controls, eliminating the risk of scalding and potentially eradicating the need for thermostatic mixing valves. Water can be used simultaneously at several points of delivery with no loss of heat. The newly updated Rinnai Infinity range is designed for use directly off the mains, with no need for large, ungainly and energy inefficient storage vessels. For example, Rinnai’s Infinity 16i continuous flow water heater is designed to meet the hot water needs of domestic and light commercial applications.

The Infinity 16i, weighing just 18kg and measuring less than 675mm (H) x 139mm (W), has a delivery capacity of 15.2 litres per minute, at a temperature rise of 25°. The larger Rinnai 26i continuous flow water heater is one of the company’s best-selling internal water heaters worldwide and has a flow rate of 19.6 litres/min, raised at 33°C. Rinnai Heavy Duty water heaters are high efficiency gas continuous flow water heaters with outputs up to 69kW. The Rinnai Heavy Duty HD50i Internal water heater is a wall hung, gas fired, continuous flow water heater capable of producing hot water at 756 litres per hour at a 50°C rise. The HD50i has a 125mm concentric flue which can be extended up to 15m, less 1m per 45° bend. Compact and reliable, the HD50i operates between 1-10 bar pressure, which is suitable for mains and systems with boost pumps. Incoming water temperatures of up to 60°C are accepted, making the HD50i suitable for secondary return systems. Water can be delivered at high volume with minimum gas consumption. All models have full electronic ignition with no pilot light and operate on demand only, consuming no gas when not in use.

All Rinnai internal HDC condensing continuous flow water heaters, are room-sealed, power flue appliances while the external weatherproof models have forced exhaust which enables them to be compact, saving both floor and wall space. Rinnai’s unique condensing technology incorporates two heat exchangers to achieve optimum water heating generated from every cubic metre of Natural Gas or LPG. The condensing process delivers up to 95% thermal efficiency, which translates to significant energy savings when compared to standard on-demand water heaters or conventional stored systems. Rinnai continuous flow hot water systems deliver on all levels in a cost effective and practical manner. Easy to install and operate the units provide a flexible and energy efficient solution for domestic applications and for all sectors of business and industry.