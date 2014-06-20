Saw blade & hand tool specialist offering free interactive training

Saw blade and hand tool specialist, Starrett, is offering college tutors the chance to book a free, interactive day of tool demonstrations for apprentices training to become plumbers, electricians, carpenters or other contractors. Students and apprentices can take part in sessions relevant to their trade, furthering their understanding of and ability to use a range of tools and saw blades with guidance from experienced engineers.

Starrett’s bespoke sessions give college students real world experience with a variety of tools that are suitable for their level and future trade. The company’s technical engineers are available to travel to colleges across the UK to deliver these practical, hands-on sessions. The range of power tool accessories and hand tools demonstrated are chosen so that students training to be plumbers, electricians, carpenters and engineers can try out the range of tools they will need when qualified and out working.

"We can hold these sessions anywhere," explained John Cove, marketing manager of Starrett. "Our engineers bring everything they need to the college, including a portable demonstration bench as well as all necessary materials and tools."

"Starrett has been around for a long time, and we’re a well-known brand among tradesmen in the UK, so it’s important to us that we support the next generation of contractors. We developed these training sessions as we believe it’s the ideal way to invest in the future of the UK’s trade industry. Our sessions are tailor-made for the needs of any college we visit, ensuring their students get exactly what they need out of the day. It's an opportunity to give the tradesmen of tomorrow best practise advice from a team with a wealth of experience."

Starrett’s training sessions always end with some healthy competition, such as a timed hacksaw competition, with high quality prizes for the winners. If the visit involves more than one trade, the champions competition offers the chance for the winner from each trade to battle it out, with hole saw kits and premium items offered as prizes.

If you would like to book a session for your college, email sawsupport@starrett.co.uk to get in touch with Starrett engineers directly. The day's agenda can be structured in any way you wish, with sessions relevant to specific trades or more general sessions. There is also the option to arrange metrology sessions for engineering students.