SHOW SUCCESS SECURES FUTURE PROJECT SAFETY

It was a hands-on success for Hire Association Europe (HAE) as it showcased the latest in virtual reality training software as part of its 12th appearance at the Executive Hire Show in Coventry. Demonstrations attracted such a great deal of interest from visitors and exhibitors alike, that it made it one of HAE’s most successful shows to date and gave rise to huge optimism with regard to future project safety.

Created in collaboration with virtual reality experts CleVR, aPriori and Foggy Box the software, which was originally developed in conjunction with the University of the West of England (UWE), enables users to experience top-level virtual training across a wide range of tools and machinery.

Essential equipment given the virtual treatment included Breakers, Working at Height (Alloy Towers), Diamond Drills, Cut off Saw, Reciprocating Saw, Angle Grinders, Diggers and MEWPs, Dust, Hand Arm Vibration, Noise, LPG and Electrical Safety and, soon to be released, Plate Compactors.

Show visitors were able to not ‘get their hands dirty’ and yet experience for themselves the outstanding capabilities of this progressive training equipment. This brand-new Virtual Reality Software offers companies the unique opportunity to deliver high standards of training to new and established employees without the need to go on site.

In addition to showcasing their latest training equipment, HAE were raising awareness of the market place benefits afforded to hire companies who achieve SafeHireCertification. SafeHire is a highly acclaimed, rigorous industry standard which comprises an independent, yearly audit that helps raise standards in health and safety and customer service procedures across the hire sector.

HAE’s managing director Graham Arundell commented: “We were delighted to see so many people with interest in not just our new VR training software, but also in becoming a member of HAE and gaining SafeHire Certification. As an HAE member, hire firms know how well they are looked after, the significant benefits of membership – and of course – the added reassurance for customers from achieving SafeHire Certification.

“One such company was Major Diamond Supplies, Northamptonshire which was presented with its SafeHire Certification during the show. HAE would like to reiterate its congratulations to Shayne Major and all his team who worked so hard to reach the standards.”

The show also saw the exciting launch of HAE’s new ‘Hire Industry Trusted Supplier’ scheme (HITS). This new scheme, designed to be on a par with SafeHire Certification, provides suppliers with a standard of their own to work towards. Many key suppliers have already committed to the scheme including Morris Site Machinery, Marcrist, JCB and InspHire. HAE is keen to help other hire firms get involved on the journey to also become a Trusted Supplier.

In order to be considered for future projects both great and small, it may be worth remembering that many organisations look for hire companies that proactively invest in top level staff training and have achieved industry standard health and safety accreditations. In doing so, project managers are guaranteed peace of mind that they have found a trustworthy supplier who is also not going to land them in health and safety ‘deep water’.

HAE membership provides access to products and services covering all aspects of hire, including terms & conditions, safety checks, publicity, equipment, responsibilities and general day-to-day requirements. Accompanying services include legal advice, training, publicity, safety checks, leaflets, lobbying and finance advice; necessary documentation and information that will hold organisations in better stead for the long term.

If you would like more information on how any of HAE’s services can help your business, then visit www.hae.org.uk