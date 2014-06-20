SIKA EVERBUILD WIN NBG SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR FOR A SIXTH TIME

After a year away from the limelight, Sika Everbuild were thrilled to receive the ‘General Building Supplier of the Year’ award for the 6th time at this year’s NBG Conference held at Celtic Manor Hotel in Newport on 15th November.

Since 2010, Everbuild Building Products have had a UK wide agreement with NBG to be preferred supplier of building chemicals, adhesives and sealants to the organisation’s network of independent builder’s merchants, with the relationship growing from strength to strength over the years.

Sika Everbuild’s National Sales Manager, Mark Jones, collected the award on the evening stating, “It was a proud moment to walk away with this award for the 6th time after missing out on the top spot last year and is a testament to the whole Sika Everbuild team showing the amazing achievements that can be made through hard work and dedication.”

Mark also added, “The response from NBG members this year has been incredible and we can only hope to continue this success in to the future.”