Sika Liquid Plastics appoints new product manager, Gavin White 

Preston based Sika Liquid Plastics – a leading manufacturer of high performance liquid roofing membrane technology - has strengthened its team following the appointment of Gavin White as Product Manager.

Gavin has 14 years’ experience within the roofing industry with 10 of those years working for Marley Eternit where he worked in a number of roles including, specification sales, marketing and product management before moving to Sika Liquid Plastics.

His new role will see him managing product portfolios, analysing sales trends, new product innovation, identifying market opportunities and product vision and strategy. Gavin will also own the creative process of generating and developing new ideas to continue the market leading developments that Sika Liquid Plastics has become known for in the liquid roofing industry.

Gavin said of this new role: “I’m absolutely thrilled to join Sika Liquid Plastics – a clear leader and pioneer in their field. I’ve followed the company with great interest for many years and the opportunity to join a market-leading organisation represents an exciting new chapter in my career.”

Pete Hollingworth, Head of Sales at Sika Liquid Plastics said: “We’re renowned for our product innovation with our specialist R&D facility in Preston and the appointment of Gavin supports our commitment to product development. It’s an exciting time for our team and we’re looking forward to seeing the added value Gavin brings to the team.”