Snickers LITEWork Working Clothes for Summer 

The innovative new fabric in these working clothes makes them a must for the summer months.

A change of season means a change of focus on what you wear on site. That’s why Snickers LITEWork garments can help you keep your cool when the heat is on.

The newest LITEWork Trousers, Shirts, Shorts, T-shirts and Jackets are working clothes have all the features and functionality of Snickers’ other Next Generation working clothes, but without the heavier weight fabrics.

Just like high performance sportswear, they are super-light, quick-drying garments – with Mechanical Air Flow™ and moisture transport features - that keep you looking good and feeling cool wherever you are on site in warm weather.

The unique 37.5® Technology fabric is interwoven in all these garments. It’s a very quick-drying material that captures and releases moisture vapour – like your sweat - for superior coolness and dry working comfort.

After all, keeping a balanced work temperature is not just about staying cool it’s a matter of your wellbeing and job safety. So, to make sure you get the right protection, flexibility, durability and ventilation, check out the Snickers Workwear product families for precisely the right garments to fit your workday.