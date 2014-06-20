Steel Window Fittings joins respected trade organisation

Telford-based Steel Window Fittings Ltd has joined the Steel Window Association (SWA), the organisation that supports its member companies with a wide-ranging service relating to product development, market research and promotion.

The decision by Steel Window Fittings (swf) to join the UK recognised trade organisation can in part be attributed to the fact that, by meeting the SWA’s vigorous standards, the company will be better able to assure new customers that its window accessories and business practices conform to the highest criteria.

Indeed, swf has been successfully manufacturing handles, stays, hinges, bolts and openers, as well as safety locks/restrictors and concealed multipoint hardware for metal framed doors and windows, to the commercial and domestic sectors, since 2010; both in the UK and globally.

The company supplies to window manufacturers, restoration specialists and the public as well as private sectors, with solutions for traditional and heritage applications, as well as advanced modern systems – such as those for triple glazing and for creating warm edge thermal breaks.

Founder and director, James Barrett, commented: “Our company was set up six years ago specifically to serve the steel window market and our comprehensive product range has been developed in conjunction with manufacturer members of the SWA. It is both a landmark and an accolade to be invited to join ourselves.”

“Significantly, we are seen by our customers as a ‘knowledge shop’ because we not only understand steel window systems, but also how the manufacturers actually fabricate them. It is essential that the new systems we design and produce can offer standardisation and transferability between the different window systems, including W20 and W40. It is our aim to grow the business by developing new products and by assisting newcomers to the industry to achieve high standards.”

As a leader in its field, swf believes its extensive knowledge and expertise of window hardware, and the systems on which these are applied, should be of great value to fellow SWA members.

