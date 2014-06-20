TfL re-awards asset maintenance contracts to Lanes Group

Transport for London has re-awarded contracts to Lanes Group to maintain structure and drainage assets associated with the Jubilee, Northern and Piccadilly underground lines.

The awards, made under Lot 3 of TfL's asset maintenance procurement process, means Lanes Group has retained all contracts currently held.

Under TfL's new procurement regime, designed to streamline its maintenance supply chain, it also means Lanes Group can now bid for more work across all transport infrastructure.

Matthew Todd, Commercial Director of Lanes Rail Division, said: "This is the best possible outcome for us, so is very positive. It reflects the strong case we were able make in our bid, based on our work for Transport for London over recent years.

"It also reflects very well on the dedication and hard work of our maintenance teams who deliver safe, high-quality service in what are some of the most challenging transport asset maintenance environments you can find.

"This gives our teams work for the next five years, with an option for TfL to extend the contract for another three. We also hope it will result in us significantly increasing the volume of work we do for TfL over the duration of the contract."

The contracts will be managed by Tube Lines, a subsidiary of TfL, which is responsible for the maintenance of the ‘JNP' lines.

Lot 3 is split into three options. Lanes Rail will now share the work available in Option 1, civils and structures maintenance, and Option 2, drainage maintenance, with three other contractors on a framework.

Option 3, reactive civils and structures maintenance, has been re-awarded to Lanes Group as a sole supplier. All options are due to start operating from April 2017.

Matthew Todd said: "Our approach is always to combine a very strong health and safety regime with a can-do approach to solving the most challenging maintenance problems on London Underground.

"Our teams have shown they can deliver high-quality value-for-money maintenance projects on time and on budget, whether that is refurbishing a railway bridge or responding to flooding caused by extreme weather.

"We are looking forward to working with Tube Lines and Transport for London to deliver the safe and high-quality maintenance work both they and the travelling public of London, and the rest of the UK, expect and deserve."

Lanes Group: www.lanesfordrains.co.uk.