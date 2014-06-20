The Dulux Academy Celebrates a Successful 1st Year 

A year on from the launch of the Dulux Academy in March 2016, the state-of-the-art training facility in Slough celebrated its first anniversary during National Apprenticeship Week this month by offering 50 free places for trainee decorators to attend a two-day master class. All decorating based activities equipped participants with expert advice on techniques and were focused on supporting and supplementing the participants' training programme.

Since opening, the Dulux Academy’s team of leading industry specialists has trained over 1,600 appliers, teaching them specific skills that they would not necessarily be exposed to on a day-to-day basis, and offering them formal qualifications for future professional reference. The results from the initial year looks promising for Dulux’s target of training over 10,000 painters and decorators by 2020.

With courses covering every aspect of decorating, Dulux is constantly refining the Dulux Academy’s offering in line with applier demand. The new course prospectus now features 53 courses delivered in Slough and via the Dulux Academy’s college network across the UK. As well as the City & Guild Level 3 Certificate in Colour, Design & Professional Decorating, new courses cover training in advanced spray techniques, wide width vinyls and cutting edge skills that allow appliers to use paint to create special effects such as stone, concreate, leather and rust.

For more information about the new courses available at the Dulux Academy or to book a course, visit www.DuluxAcademy.co.uk